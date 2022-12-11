Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled in India: Features, price and more1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 03:05 PM IST
- Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is claimed to jump from 0 to 100kmph speed in 3.4 seconds.
Luxury car maker Lamborghini has revealed the price of Huracan Sterrato in India. The supercar comes with a starting price of ₹4.61 crore (ex-showroom). Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is the off-road variant of the Lamborghini V10. It is a limited-run model and only 1,499 units of this special edition will be manufactured.