Luxury car maker Lamborghini has revealed the price of Huracan Sterrato in India. The supercar comes with a starting price of ₹4.61 crore (ex-showroom). Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is the off-road variant of the Lamborghini V10. It is a limited-run model and only 1,499 units of this special edition will be manufactured.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato comes powered by a 5.2 litre naturally aspirated V10 petrol engine which is capable of producing 610bhp and 560nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Sterrato is claimed to jump from 0 to 100kmph speed in 3.4 seconds. It has a top speed of 260kmph.

The Huracan Sterrato features a comparatively higher ground clearance than the standard Huracan. It comes fitted with a rather cool air intake on the roof as well as a set of roof rails. The front bumper has been reinforced with a stone guard. The LED light bar is fitted to the bonnet. However, there is no roof-mounted LED light bar on the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato like the standard Huracan.

The supercar made its EMEA debut earlier this month. It comes with aluminum front underbody protection, the reinforced sills, the rear diffuser and the sturdy wheel arches. Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato rides on the higher profile all-terrain new 19-inch alloy wheels with AT tyres wrapped around new blacked-out wheels while the rear bumper has a revised diffuser.

The car manufacturer has added several modes on the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. These include a new ‘Rally’ mode, tweaked Strada and Sport modes, and LDVI.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Lamborghini is all set to launch the performance model of the Urus SUV in India. Lamborghini Urus Performante comes powered by the same 4.0-lite twin-turbo V8 and is relatively more powerful. In addition, the engine is lighter than the standard Urus SUV to generate more performance. While the torque output remains unchanged at 850 Nm, the power output is higher by around 16 hp than the standard Urus models.