Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled in India: Features, price and more

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Lamborghini is all set to launch the performance model of the Urus SUV in India. Lamborghini Urus Performante comes powered by the same 4.0-lite twin-turbo V8 and is relatively more powerful. In addition, the engine is lighter than the standard Urus SUV to generate more performance. While the torque output remains unchanged at 850 Nm, the power output is higher by around 16 hp than the standard Urus models.

