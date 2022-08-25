OPEN APP

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia launched in India! Here’s everything on this supercar

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 03:07 PM IST Livemint
  • Lamborghini has launched its Huracan Tecnia in India at a price of 4.04 crore (ex-showroom) and positioned the car between the standard EVO and the track-focused STO version. The Huracan Tecnia houses a 640hp, 5.2 litre V10 engine powering rear wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.
Lamborghini has launched its Huracan Tecnia in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.04 crore (ex-showroom) and positioned the car between the standard EVO and the track-focused STO version. (Lamborghini)
The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia houses a 640hp, 5.2 litre V10 engine powering rear wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. It can deliver a top speed up to 325kph and has ability to accelerate from 0-100kph in 3.2sec and 200kph in 9.1 sec, claims the automaker. (Lamborghini)
The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia features design cues from the Sian hybrid hypercar with front and rear fascia getting angular bodywork finished in black. It sports a carbon-fibre bonnet. (Lamborghini)
At the rear, the tail lamps of Huracan Tecnia are similar to its Sian hybrid hypercar but the bumper appears more aggressive with exhaust and a rear spoiler. (Lamborghini)
The newly launched Lamborghini supercar comes in eight different colour options and it is meant for race tracks and roads. (Lamborghini)
Lamborghini has described the new Tecnia as a fun-to-drive Huracan, as compelled when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself. (Lamborghini )
