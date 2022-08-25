Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia launched in India! Here’s everything on this supercar 6 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 03:07 PM IST Livemint Lamborghini has launched its Huracan Tecnia in India at a price of ₹4.04 crore (ex-showroom) and positioned the car between the standard EVO and the track-focused STO version. The Huracan Tecnia houses a 640hp, 5.2 litre V10 engine powering rear wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. 1/6Lamborghini has launched its Huracan Tecnia in India at a price of ₹4.04 crore (ex-showroom) and positioned the car between the standard EVO and the track-focused STO version. < 2/6The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia houses a 640hp, 5.2 litre V10 engine powering rear wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. It can deliver a top speed up to 325kph and has ability to accelerate from 0-100kph in 3.2sec and 200kph in 9.1 sec, claims the automaker. < 3/6The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia features design cues from the Sian hybrid hypercar with front and rear fascia getting angular bodywork finished in black. It sports a carbon-fibre bonnet. < 4/6At the rear, the tail lamps of Huracan Tecnia are similar to its Sian hybrid hypercar but the bumper appears more aggressive with exhaust and a rear spoiler. < 5/6The newly launched Lamborghini supercar comes in eight different colour options and it is meant for race tracks and roads. < 6/6Lamborghini has described the new Tecnia as a fun-to-drive Huracan, as compelled when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself. <