Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: In pictures
5 Photos
. Updated: 13 Apr 2022, 11:10 AM IST Livemint
It has new Damiso 20 inch diamond cut wheels fitted with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires
1/5Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica was unveiled to the world targeting road and race enthusiasts.
2/5Huracan Tecnica powertrain delivers 565 Nm of torque at maximum 6,500 rpm and improved acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.
3/5The Tecnica’s recalibrated LDVI system tuned driving modes with specific suspension set-up, rear-wheel direct steering, and brake cooling improvements.
4/5The Huracan Tecnica takes the 5.2 l powerplant outputting the same 640 CV power as its STO stablemate, producing 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.
5/5The rear-wheel drive Tecnica incorporates rear-wheel steering with direct steering ratio and torque vectoring, together with a modified Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) and specific suspension set-up.
