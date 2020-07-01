Lamborghini introduces new supercar-like luxury yacht

Supercar maker and luxury brand Lamborghini has stepped into a new domain with its expertise on high-performance engines. The Italian company that once manufactured tractors has now launched a yacht.

Lamborghini announced that it has designed a luxury speedboat called the “Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63." There will be just 63 of these special edition yachts. This is to commemorate Lamborghini’s founding in 1963. The new machine will be built in collaboration with boatbuilder Italian Sea Group. The yacht design is inspired by the Sián FKP 37 hybrid car. The yacht is priced at $3.4 million.

While Lamborghini has previously collaborated with other boat companies, this will be the first time it will be providing the design.

The new yacht will be 63-feet long and weigh around 24 tons. The manufacturers have used carbon fiber to lower the weight.

The elements like the special stretch “carbon skin" in the vessels have been inspired by Lamborghini cars. This element is used in the brand’s sports seats and steering wheels. That material will be in the seats, steering wheel, and the helm of the boat. Speaking of the helm, it takes its clean line and aggressive edge design cues from the Huracan sportscar.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 comes with the same start/stop button as the Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador. The lights on the boat’s bow are similar to Terzo Millennio concept car and the Sián FKP 37. The hard-top of the yacht also matches Lamborghini roadsters; it’s meant to minimize exposure to the sun and wind while maintaining peak aerodynamics.

The Lamborghini 63 yacht is powered by two V12, 2,000hp engines that can reach up to 60 knots, roughly 112 kmh. The yachts will go on sale in 2021.

