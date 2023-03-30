Lamborghini Revuelto, the replacement for Aventador, leaks before official debut

Lamborghini's newest flagship supercar, the Revuelto, has been leaked online before its official debut. This vehicle is set to replace the iconic Aventador and has been referred to as the LB744 during its development phase. The Revuelto marks the beginning of a new era for the Italian automaker, featuring a hybrid powertrain to provide the supercar with power.

Drawing inspiration from the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, the new Lamborghini Revuelto features sharp styling evident throughout the car's design. The vehicle showcases the distinctive LED DRLs that have become a hallmark of Lamborghini models, and this theme is continued with the LED taillights. Retaining yet another trademark of Lamborghini's flagship models, the Revuelto also includes the iconic scissor doors from the Aventador.

The Lamborghini Revuelto will be equipped with a brand-new 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine, which can produce an impressive 803 horsepower (814 PS) at 9,250 RPM and a peak torque of 712 Nm at 6,750 RPM. In addition, the vehicle will feature two electric motors that combine to deliver a total power output of 1,000 PS (986 horsepower). The car's construction will involve an all-carbon monocoque chassis and will be the first supercar to feature a 100 percent carbon fiber front structure, including the front-impact structures forged from carbon fiber.

According to reports, the carbon monofuselage of the upcoming vehicle is 10 percent lighter than that of the Aventador. Additionally, the front frame of the car is reportedly 20 percent lighter than its predecessor, while the torsional stiffness has been increased by 25 percent.