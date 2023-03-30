Lamborghini Revuelto, the replacement for Aventador, leaks before official debut

Lamborghini Revuelto, the replacement for Aventador, leaks before official debut1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Drawing inspiration from the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, the new Lamborghini Revuelto features sharp styling evident throughout the car's design. The vehicle showcases the distinctive LED DRLs that have become a hallmark of Lamborghini models, and this theme is continued with the LED taillights.
Lamborghini's newest flagship supercar, the Revuelto, has been leaked online before its official debut. This vehicle is set to replace the iconic Aventador and has been referred to as the LB744 during its development phase. The Revuelto marks the beginning of a new era for the Italian automaker, featuring a hybrid powertrain to provide the supercar with power.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×