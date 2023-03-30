Lamborghini Revuelto, the replacement for Aventador, leaks before official debut

The Lamborghini Revuelto will be equipped with a brand-new 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine, which can produce an impressive 803 horsepower (814 PS) at 9,250 RPM and a peak torque of 712 Nm at 6,750 RPM. In addition, the vehicle will feature two electric motors that combine to deliver a total power output of 1,000 PS (986 horsepower). The car's construction will involve an all-carbon monocoque chassis and will be the first supercar to feature a 100 percent carbon fiber front structure, including the front-impact structures forged from carbon fiber.

