Automobili Lamborghini announced the Huracan number 20,000: an STO model in Grigio Acheso Matt for a client. Huracan was unveiled in 2014.

Since 2014, 71% of customers have chosen the coupe versions and 29% the open-air derivatives. Top of the markets is the United States, where more than 32% of all Huracan versions have been delivered in the last eight years, followed by the UK and Greater China.

Huracan models largely contributed to the 2021 sales record with a strong increase sales up to 2,586 units, due partly to the impetus from the very positive customer response to the Huracan STO.

The first Huracan coupe (LP 610-4) debuted at the 2014 Geneva motor show with four-wheel drive, 610 hp, acceleration from 0-100 km/h of 3.2 secs and a top speed of 325 km/h.

The latest in the Huracan family, unveiled in April 2022, is the Huracan Tecnica: the next-generation rear-wheel drive V10, developed for pilots seeking driving fun and lifestyle perfection on both road and track.

The Tecnica’s moniker embodies the advanced evolution of the Huracan’s technical prowess and, instantly distinguishable,is as much a Huracan innovation externally as it is under the hood, with its new looks accenting improved aerodynamics for heightened performance, stability and ease of use, particularly on a circuit.

Taking its engine from the Huracan STO, with an increase of 30 CV over the Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive (RWD), the powertrain delivers 565 Nm of torque at maximum 6,500 rpm and improved acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.