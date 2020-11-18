Lamborghini stays on track with new Huracan STO, EVO RWD

One note about the interior, which matches the jet-cockpit style and technological accoutrement of the other Huracán: If you lack broad shoulders or a gut, you’ll want different seats for the car from what comes standard for the U.S. market. The Huracán EVO RWD I drove had American-specific seats built to hold wider shoulders and bellies grown on prime rib and apple pie. Although these new full carbon Sport Seat options reduce weight by 31 pounds and increase roominess with a 6-way manually adjustable seating position, the result, for me, was a back (and back-side) sliding all over their flat, wide, leather-recliner surface. It was not a scenario ergonomically suited for achieving optimal lap times, even if the drive home may have felt more relaxed.