Business News/ Auto News / Lamborghini Temerario with 907 bhp, launching in India tomorrow: Expected price and all we know so far

Lamborghini Temerario with 907 bhp, launching in India tomorrow: Expected price and all we know so far

Livemint

Lamborghini's new supercar, the Temerario, launches in India tomorrow, priced at 6 crore. This hybrid features a 4.0-litre V8 engine producing 907 bhp, advanced aerodynamics, and luxurious interiors, ready to rival the Ferrari 296 GTB.

Lamborghini is ready to launch its latest supercar, the Temerario, in India tomorrow.

Lamborghini is ready to launch its latest supercar, the Temerario, in India tomorrow, reported HT Auto. Replacing the well-known Huracán, this will be the Italian brand’s second hybrid model in the country, after the Revuelto.

According to the publication, the Temerario ushers in a new era of styling, innovation, and driving prowess, with an anticipated ex-showroom price of around 6 crore. Poised to challenge elite hybrid sports cars, it will go head-to-head with rivals such as the Ferrari 296 GTB.

Bold new design

The Lamborghini Temerario brings a fresh, more aggressive look. Its sharp front, low stance, and edgy body lines make it stand out immediately. The headlights and taillights feature unique hexagon-shaped LED lights, and the central exhaust at the back adds to its sporty appeal.

The car has been carefully shaped to improve aerodynamics. It features large 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels, with optional carbon-fibre wheels for those looking to boost both style and performance.

Cockpit-inspired interior

Inside, the Temerario looks and feels like a fighter jet. The driver gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, while the centre has an 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen. There is also a 9.1-inch screen for the passenger, offering extra information and entertainment.

The seats are electrically adjustable, with heating and cooling functions. The steering wheel includes physical buttons, giving drivers better control. There are 13 driving modes, including daily driving (Strada), sporty (Sport), track mode (Corsa), and city mode (Città), along with three hybrid modes: Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance. There is also a special drift mode with adjustable traction control for fun driving on closed tracks.

Powerful hybrid engine

Under the hood, the Temerario has a plug-in hybrid system. It uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 789 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, revving up to almost 10,000 rpm. This is paired with three electric motors—two at the front and one in the rear gearbox. Together, they add 295 bhp and 2,150 Nm of torque.

With a total output of 907 bhp, the Temerario can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 343 km/h. It also has a 3.8 kWh battery that supports regenerative braking and can be fully charged in 30 minutes using a 7 kW AC charger.

The car is built on a new aluminium spaceframe, which is 20 per cent more rigid than the Huracán’s chassis. This means better handling and more control at high speeds. Customers can also choose the Alleggerita package, which adds more carbon-fibre parts and reduces the car’s dry weight by 25 kg, down from its base 1,715 kg.

Lamborghini has also upgraded the brakes. The front gets 410 mm discs with 10-piston calipers, while the rear has 390 mm discs with 4-piston calipers—giving the car strong stopping power.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

Livemint
