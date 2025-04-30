Lamborghini Temerario launched in India, can accelerate 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds! Price, features and more

Lamborghini has officially launched the all-new Temerario in India, priced at ₹6 crore (ex-showroom). The cutting-edge supercar serves as the successor to the legendary Huracán and marks a significant step in Lamborghini’s transition towards electrified mobility.

Plug-in hybrid performance meets V8 power The Temerario is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine working in tandem with three electric motors. The petrol engine alone delivers 789 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, while the electric system contributes an additional 295 bhp and an impressive 2,150 Nm. Combined, the hybrid setup generates a staggering 907 bhp, enabling the car to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 343 km/h.

The car’s 3.8kWh battery can be fully charged in around 30 minutes using a 7 kW AC charger. Energy recovery through regenerative braking further enhances efficiency during dynamic driving.

New design with signature elements A fresh design approach defines the Temerario, characterised by an aggressive shark-nose front, a pronounced lip spoiler, and signature hexagonal LED daytime running lights. The rear end continues the theme with hexagonal tail lamps, a centrally mounted exhaust system, and sharply styled wing mirrors.

It rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, with carbon-fibre options available for added weight savings. Built on a new aluminium spaceframe chassis, the Temerario is 24 per cent stiffer than the outgoing Huracán, ensuring superior handling. Braking performance is equally potent, courtesy of 410 mm front discs with 10-piston callipers and 390 mm rear discs with four-piston callipers.

For purists, Lamborghini offers an Alleggerita package, which reduces the car’s dry weight by 25 kg from its base 1,715 kg using extensive carbon fibre enhancements.

Cockpit inspired by aviation The interior design reflects a high-tech, aircraft-style layout. Drivers are greeted by a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, an 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 9.1-inch co-driver screen. The cabin is both driver-centric and feature-rich, offering ventilated, heated, and electrically adjustable seats along with a multifunctional steering wheel featuring physical controls.