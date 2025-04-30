Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Lamborghini Temerario launched in India, can accelerate 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds! Price, features and more

Lamborghini Temerario launched in India, can accelerate 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds! Price, features and more

Livemint

Lamborghini has launched the Temerario in India for 6 crore, succeeding the Huracán. It features a 4.0-litre V8 and three electric motors, producing 907 bhp and achieving 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. The design includes advanced aerodynamics and a high-tech interior with 13 driving modes.

Lamborghini has launched the Temerario in India for 6 crore, succeeding the Huracán.

Lamborghini has officially launched the all-new Temerario in India, priced at 6 crore (ex-showroom). The cutting-edge supercar serves as the successor to the legendary Huracán and marks a significant step in Lamborghini’s transition towards electrified mobility.

Plug-in hybrid performance meets V8 power

The Temerario is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine working in tandem with three electric motors. The petrol engine alone delivers 789 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, while the electric system contributes an additional 295 bhp and an impressive 2,150 Nm. Combined, the hybrid setup generates a staggering 907 bhp, enabling the car to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 343 km/h.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

McLaren 750S

₹ 5.91 Cr

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Ferrari 812

₹ 5.2 Cr

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

McLaren Artura

₹ 5.1 Cr

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Bentley Bentayga

₹ 4.1 - 6 Cr

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

The car’s 3.8kWh battery can be fully charged in around 30 minutes using a 7 kW AC charger. Energy recovery through regenerative braking further enhances efficiency during dynamic driving.

New design with signature elements

A fresh design approach defines the Temerario, characterised by an aggressive shark-nose front, a pronounced lip spoiler, and signature hexagonal LED daytime running lights. The rear end continues the theme with hexagonal tail lamps, a centrally mounted exhaust system, and sharply styled wing mirrors.

It rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, with carbon-fibre options available for added weight savings. Built on a new aluminium spaceframe chassis, the Temerario is 24 per cent stiffer than the outgoing Huracán, ensuring superior handling. Braking performance is equally potent, courtesy of 410 mm front discs with 10-piston callipers and 390 mm rear discs with four-piston callipers.

For purists, Lamborghini offers an Alleggerita package, which reduces the car’s dry weight by 25 kg from its base 1,715 kg using extensive carbon fibre enhancements.

Cockpit inspired by aviation

The interior design reflects a high-tech, aircraft-style layout. Drivers are greeted by a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, an 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 9.1-inch co-driver screen. The cabin is both driver-centric and feature-rich, offering ventilated, heated, and electrically adjustable seats along with a multifunctional steering wheel featuring physical controls.

A total of 13 driving modes are on offer — including city-friendly Citta, balanced Strada, dynamic Sport, and track-focused Corsa. New hybrid-specific modes such as Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance allow drivers to optimise energy usage. A dedicated drift mode with three settings enables safe and controlled sideways driving for thrill seekers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.