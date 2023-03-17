Lamborghini, the Italian super sports car maker, is planning to introduce hybrid technology in its Indian models by the end of 2024. This move is part of Lamborghini's strategy to reduce the emissions from its cars by 50 percent in the near future. A top company executive made the announcement.

Lamborghini, a niche player in India's automobile market, has expressed confidence in the country's consistent taxation policy, while stating that any tax reductions would be appreciated. The company's current lineup in India includes three models: the premium SUV Urus, and two super sports cars, the Huracan Tecnica and Aventador, with prices starting from Rs. 3 crore onwards.

"The roadmap for us is that by the end of 2024 we are going to hybridise our entire model range. So this year we will have a first hybrid, the new V12, then in 2024 we will have the Urus hybrid and also a new V10 which is also going to be a hybrid," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal told PTI.

In 2028, the company plans to bring in a fourth model globally which is going to be the fully electric model, he added.

"The idea is to reduce 50 per cent of the emissions from our cars by 2025," Agarwal said.

Lamborghini plans to launch its upgraded models globally before introducing them to the Indian market. The Italian automaker started operations in India in 2007 and sold 92 units in the country last year, a 33 percent increase from the previous year's 69 units sold.

When asked if the high rate of taxation on imported cars is affecting the growth of the luxury car segment in India, Agarwal said, "Today, the market is aligned to the current tax structure that we have..who would not like to have lesser duties. But that is not the priority from our end."

Further, he said, "Last six years, we have seen that there is a constant tax regime from the government and we would always request in maintaining this consistency. Once the segment is aligned with the structure let the segment grow."

He stated that the government should maintain the consistency in the policy. "We are not asking to reduce it (tax) but if it comes down who will say no to it," Agarwal said.

The entirety of Lamborghini's model range is imported to India as Completely Built Units (CBUs). Customs duty of 100 per cent is imposed on vehicles with a CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) of more than USD 40,000, or with an engine capacity of more than 3,000 cc for petrol-powered vehicles and more than 2,500 cc for diesel-powered vehicles.

(With inputs from PTI)