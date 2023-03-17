Lamborghini to introduce hybrid tech to all models in its Indian lineup by 20242 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 11:51 AM IST
- The automaker is planning to introduce hybrid technology in its Indian models by the end of 2024.
Lamborghini, the Italian super sports car maker, is planning to introduce hybrid technology in its Indian models by the end of 2024. This move is part of Lamborghini's strategy to reduce the emissions from its cars by 50 percent in the near future. A top company executive made the announcement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×