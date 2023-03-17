Lamborghini to introduce hybrid tech to all models in its Indian lineup by 2024

"The roadmap for us is that by the end of 2024 we are going to hybridise our entire model range. So this year we will have a first hybrid, the new V12, then in 2024 we will have the Urus hybrid and also a new V10 which is also going to be a hybrid," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal told PTI.

