Automobili Lamborghini had a successful 2021 as it delivered Urus Super SUV (5,021 units), followed by the V10-powered Huracan, which saw a huge increase in sales to 2,586 units generated by the strong impetus provided by the Huracan STO. In addition, 798 Aventadors (V12 model) were delivered across the world. In the coming months, Lamborghini will unveil innovations for the Huracan and Urus, two for each model, to then conclude the age of internal combustion engines and move on to hybridization, commencing with the arrival of the model replacing the Aventador in 2023.

Lamborghini also announced its ambitious Direzione Cor Tauri strategy, named after the brightest star in the constellation of Taurus. It will be a two-phase path to an electric future.

In the first phase, the transition to hybrid, the company will introduce its first model with hybrid technology in 2023 before going on to complete the hybridization of the entire range by 2024 and achieve a 50% cut in CO2 emissions.

The last phase, complete electrification, will start in the second half of the decade, with the introduction of a fourth model, that will be fully electric, to sit alongside the hybrid line-up.

Lamborghini concluded the financial year 2021 with the best results ever in terms of sales, turnover and profitability, confirming a solid and winning strategy.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “Lamborghini has delivered excellent commercial and financial results, the best in its history, which give the company the necessary solidity to navigate a new period of uncertainty like the present one. We are deeply saddened by what is happening in Ukraine and hope for a swift end to the hostilities in the name of democratic values."

Turnover reached the all-time high of 1.95 billion euros, a 19% increase over 2020. The operating margin more than doubled compared to 2018 and reached 20.2%, a profitability level in line with the luxury industry. This excellent performance translates into an operating income of 393 million euros, up by a massive 49% compared to 2020 (264 million euros).

As part of an ambitious strategic plan to include the highest investment in the company’s history (1.8 billion euros over the next five years, entirely self-financed), Lamborghini has its eyes on an even more challenging financial goal for the upcoming years: to push up its profitability to between 22% and 25%.

2021 was also the best year ever on a commercial level, with 8,405 cars delivered globally (+13% compared to 2020). Overall, the three macro-regions where Lamborghini can be found grew by double digits: America (+14%), Asia Pacific (+14%) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa, +12%), in which 34%, 27%, and 39% of global volumes, respectively, are evenly divided.

Lamborghini also arranged for a donation of €500,000 to UNHCR. This gesture of solidarity was accompanied by the decision to suspend business in Russia.

With regard to sales, the United States held on to the top spot (2,472 units, +11%), followed by China leaping into second place (935, +55%), Germany (706, +16%) and the United Kingdom (564, +9%). Lamborghini also witnessed an increase in its home market, Italy: +4%, with a total of 359 vehicles delivered.

