Lamborghini to introduce its first model with hybrid technology in 2023

Automobili Lamborghini had a successful 2021 as it delivered Urus Super SUV (5,021 units), followed by the V10-powered Huracan, which saw a huge increase in sales to 2,586 units generated by the strong impetus provided by the Huracan STO. In addition, 798 Aventadors (V12 model) were delivered across the world. In the coming months, Lamborghini will unveil innovations for the Huracan and Urus, two for each model, to then conclude the age of internal combustion engines and move on to hybridization, commencing with the arrival of the model replacing the Aventador in 2023.

