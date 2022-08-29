Lamborghini, an Italian automaker, revealed its plan to globally unveil a new model in December. Recently, the automaker launched the Huracan Tecnica and the company announced the launch of its new car at the launch event of Huracan Tecnica. As seen in the eraser, the upcoming model could be from the Huracan series.

Moreover, it is expected that the upcoming model is likely to generate similar power output figures as the Huracan Tecnica. The newly launched Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia has been positioned between the Huracan Evo RWD and the Huracan STO. This vehicle has got a new Y-shaped on either side of the front bumper, sporty rear bumper, hexagonal-shaped dual exhaust pipes, and carbon-fibre engine covers.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia has been recently launched in India. Lamborghini has launched its Huracan Tecnia in India at a price of ₹4.04 crore (ex-showroom) and positioned the car between the standard EVO and the track-focused STO version.

The sportscar houses a 640hp, 5.2 litre V10 engine powering rear wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. It can deliver a top speed up to 325kph and has ability to accelerate from 0-100kph in 3.2sec and 200kph in 9.1 sec, claims the automaker. It features design cues from the Sian hybrid hypercar with front and rear fascia getting angular bodywork finished in black. It sports a carbon-fibre bonnet.

This newly launched Lamborghini supercar comes in eight different colour options and it is meant for race tracks and roads. At the rear, the tail lamps of Huracan Tecnia are similar to its Sian hybrid hypercar but the bumper appears more aggressive with exhaust and a rear spoiler.

Lamborghini has described the new Tecnia as a fun-to-drive Huracan, as compelled when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself. To enhance the overall driving experience, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia offers multiple modes such as Strada, Sport, and Corsa. Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds and it has a top speed of 325kmph.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Lamborghini has already pre-sold the entire production run to early 2024, its boss told AFP, with luxury goods seemingly unaffected by global economic uncertainty.

