Lamborghini to launch a new model soon: What to expect1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 10:35 PM IST
Lamborghini, an Italian automaker, revealed its plan to globally unveil a new model in December. Recently, the automaker launched the Huracan Tecnica and the company announced the launch of its new car at the launch event of Huracan Tecnica. As seen in the eraser, the upcoming model could be from the Huracan series.