Lamborghini to launch a new model soon: What to expect

Lamborghini has described the new Tecnia as a fun-to-drive Huracan, as compelled when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself. To enhance the overall driving experience, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia offers multiple modes such as Strada, Sport, and Corsa. Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds and it has a top speed of 325kmph.

