Lamborghini announced in May 2021 that they are in the process of developing their inaugural electric car, scheduled for release in 2028. The renowned Italian supercar manufacturer has disclosed that the vehicle will be a 2+2 grand tourer and will be exclusively available as an electric vehicle (EV). However, specific details regarding the forthcoming pure electric grand tourer have not been disclosed by the brand.

According to Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann, the company's first-ever pure electric car will feature a higher ground clearance compared to their traditional sports cars, reported HT Auto.

As per the publication, he also clarified that the ground clearance will be lower than that of the Lamborghini Urus SUV. Winkelmann emphasized that the upcoming electric vehicle will be designed for daily usability, surpassing the practicality of models like the Huracan and Revuelto. Despite the increased ground clearance, he asserted that the car will not fall into the crossover category.

While specific technical details about the upcoming Lamborghini electric car have not been disclosed yet, the CEO has hinted that the vehicle will not be built on an exclusive all-Lamborghini platform. Instead, the electric car will leverage the synergies within the Volkswagen Group. This approach is similar to how the Lamborghini Urus shares its mechanical components with other models within the group, including the Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, and the Volkswagen Touareg.

Amid the global emphasis on electrified powertrains, Lamborghini is also dedicating resources to greener powertrain technology. The brand's flagship model, the Reveulto, already incorporates a PHEV setup centered around a new V12 engine.

According to Winkelmann, Lamborghini plans to introduce plug-in hybrid powertrains for the Urus S/Performante and the Huracan replacement in 2024. Furthermore, the Urus successor is scheduled to arrive in 2029 as an all-electric car.