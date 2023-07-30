Lamborghini to unleash its first-ever electric 2+2 Grand Tourer in 2028: Report1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 05:11 PM IST
Lamborghini to release their first electric car in 2028, a 2+2 grand tourer with higher ground clearance.
Lamborghini announced in May 2021 that they are in the process of developing their inaugural electric car, scheduled for release in 2028. The renowned Italian supercar manufacturer has disclosed that the vehicle will be a 2+2 grand tourer and will be exclusively available as an electric vehicle (EV). However, specific details regarding the forthcoming pure electric grand tourer have not been disclosed by the brand.
