While specific technical details about the upcoming Lamborghini electric car have not been disclosed yet, the CEO has hinted that the vehicle will not be built on an exclusive all-Lamborghini platform. Instead, the electric car will leverage the synergies within the Volkswagen Group. This approach is similar to how the Lamborghini Urus shares its mechanical components with other models within the group, including the Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, and the Volkswagen Touareg.