Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled the Huracan Tecnica, its next-generation rear-wheel drive V10, for lifestyle on road and track. Taking its engine from the Huracan STO, with an increase of 30 CV over the Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive (RWD), the powertrain delivers 565 Nm of torque at maximum 6,500 rpm and improved acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

The Tecnica’s recalibrated LDVI system tuned driving modes with specific suspension set-up, rear-wheel direct steering, and brake cooling improvements.

The Huracan Tecnica takes the 5.2 l powerplant outputting the same 640 CV power as its STO stablemate, producing 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm for exhilarating yet comfortable everyday driving with highly responsive maximum power and torque when demanded.

Huracan Tecnica has a dry weight of 1,379 kg and delivers a weight-to-power ratio of 2.15 kg/CV.

The rear-wheel drive Tecnica incorporates rear-wheel steering with direct steering ratio and torque vectoring, together with a modified Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) and specific suspension set-up for the Tecnica with three drive modes;–Strada, Sport or Corsa.

The Tecnica’s carbon ceramic brakes adopt specifically designed cooling deflectors and calliper ducts, directing the airflow into the discs to maximise heat dissipation and reduce brake fluid temperatures and brake pedal elongation.

A revised design lends the Tecnica a stronger, predatory stance: a powerful, inward-facing front with muscular shoulders meets a lightweight, fully carbon fiber hood. A new bumper featuring the Terzo Millennio’s black Ypsilon design, incorporates an air curtain for the first time in a Huracán. A new front splitter, with lower, open slats directing air through the wheels, contributes to improved downforce and cooling. Black at the base of the windscreen increases the lightweight impression.

The reshape of the rear, including a new vertical rear glass window gives improved visibility, while a redesigned engine hood in lightweight carbon fiber celebrates the V10 heart of the Tecnica. The rear incorporates a new bumper with optimized air inlet; diffuser painted in body color or optional black; and combines new hexagonal exhaust pipes.

It has new Damiso 20 inch diamond cut wheels hexagonal design and are fitted with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires.

“The Huracán Tecnica condenses Lamborghini’s design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracán, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself," says Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.