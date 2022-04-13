Lamborghini unveils Huracan Tecnica with rear-wheel steering. All details here

Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled the Huracan Tecnica, its next-generation rear-wheel drive V10, for lifestyle on road and track. Taking its engine from the Huracan STO, with an increase of 30 CV over the Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive (RWD), the powertrain delivers 565 Nm of torque at maximum 6,500 rpm and improved acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}