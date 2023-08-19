Lamborghini unveils Lanzador Concept: A striking step towards electrification with over 1,340 bhp power1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Lamborghini unveils its first fully electric concept car, the Lanzador, at Monterey Car Week 2023. #ElectricVehicles #Lamborghini
At the 2023 Monterey Car Week, Lamborghini introduced its groundbreaking Lanzador concept, marking the company's inaugural foray into the realm of fully electric vehicles. This remarkable innovation will become Lamborghini's fourth series production vehicle. This strategic shift towards decarbonization and electrification was first outlined by the manufacturer in 2021.