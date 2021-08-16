Lamborghini has launched its Urus Graphite Capsule Edition in India with a dual-tone colour palette, made up of matte paintjob complimented by flashy accents. Earlier this year, Lamborghini India had launched the Pearl Capsule Edition in the country, bringing more aesthetic options to the Urus line-up. The Graphite Capsule extends this choice of personalisation options.

The Lamborghini Urus is priced at ₹3.16 crore (ex-showroom, India) for the standard trim. The Graphite Capsule Edition comes with a premium over this price tag.

Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Edition will come in four matte colour options - Nero Noctis, Grigio Keres, Grigio Nimbus and Bianco Monocerus. These refer to black, silver, grey and white, respectively. The contrasting accents come in bright yellow, orange and green options. The accents have been placed front splitter, door sills and the rear spoiler.

There are also a gloss black diffuser and exhaust tips. Lamborghini says the buyers can customise their Urus Graphite Edition into one of the 16 colour combinations as per their preference

The Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule sits on 23-inch Taigete or 22-inch Nath wheels, bigger than the 21-inch rims found on the standard version. The rims on the Graphite Edition can be chosen with the accent colour or without.

The two-tone colour scheme continues to the inside the car and can be found on the edges of seats, central console, door handles, as well as the signature hexagonal Q-citura stitching. The seats are made of ventilated Alcantara, complete with stitched Urus badging and the Lamborghini logo. The dashboard gets matte carbon fibre inserts with black anodised aluminium details.

Under the hood, the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule gets the same guts as the standard one. The powertrain consists of a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine that puts out 641 bhp max power and 850 Nm of peak torque. It has been paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule comes with all-wheel drive, where 60 per cent of the power goes to the rear wheels. The SUV has four-wheel steering for better handling and maneuverability.

The Urus Graphite Capsule can do 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kmph. It competes with other luxury SUVs in the market, including Bentley Bentayga,Aston Martin DBX and the Maserati Levante.

