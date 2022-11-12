Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV to debut in India: Here’s everything to know

Lamborghini, an Italian automaker, is all set to launch the performance model of the Urus SUV in India this month. The automaker has announced the Urus Performante SUV, long before in the global markets and it will come to our homeland on November 24.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante is powered by the same 4.0-lite twin-turbo V8 and is relatively more powerful. Moreover, the engine is lighter than the standard Urus SUV to generate more performance. Notably, the supercar has recently set a record in the production SUV category on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Road.
Under the hood, the Lamborghini generates power from its own 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine which has been returned by Lamborghini to help it churn out 666 hp of maximum power. The output is higher by around 16 hp than the standard Urus models. The torque output remains unchanged at 850 Nm. Interestingly, the supercar can hit 100 kmph from zero in just 3.3 seconds. The SUV comes with a top speed of 306 kmph.
It is noteworthy that the Lamborghini Urus Performante comes around 47 kgs lighter to the standard models. The supercar now weighs 2,150 kgs. The automaker has also revamped the air suspension and replaced it with stiffer steel springs combined with adaptive dampers. This has led to the ride height reduction by 20 mm and as a result, it improves the stance of the Urus Performante.
In terms of design, the SUV from Lamborghini gets new bumpers made up of carbon fibre which look more aggressive and are 25 mm longer. The steering has also been returned for added feel. Additionally, the car gets new trims, exhaust, carbon fibre options and more. These are specifically adapted for SUVs.
Speaking of the prices, it is expected that the Lamborghini Urus Performante will cost approximately ₹5 crore in India.
Meanwhile, Lamborghini announced the arrival of its Lamborghini Urus S globally. This entry level sports SUV will be placed under the Urus Performante. It comes with increased power with a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine at its heart, new exterior design and more luxury features on the inside.
