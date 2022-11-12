Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV to debut in India: Here’s everything to know

Under the hood, the Lamborghini generates power from its own 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine which has been returned by Lamborghini to help it churn out 666 hp of maximum power. The output is higher by around 16 hp than the standard Urus models. The torque output remains unchanged at 850 Nm. Interestingly, the supercar can hit 100 kmph from zero in just 3.3 seconds. The SUV comes with a top speed of 306 kmph.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}