Italy-based luxury carmaker Lamborghini is set to launch the Urus S in India. The company will unveil the new entry-level SUV in the country on April 13. Lamborghini Urus S will be positioned below the Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV that debuted recently.

Lamborghini Urus S was launched globally in September last year. The design of the new Urus S has inspirations from the Urus Performante SUV. These include the redesigned front and rear bumpers, the quad exhaust outlets at the rear, vented bonnet with carbon-fibre treatment and carbon-fibre roof.

The front skid plates are finished in matte black stainless steel while the SUV stands on a set of 21-inch alloy wheels with new designs. The size of the wheels can be upgraded to 23 inches as well.

Lamborghini Urus S comes powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates 666 horsepower and 850 Newton meters of torque. It is heavier than the Performante and hence a tad slower to pick up speed.

Inside, the SUV features a dual-tone interior theme with different contrasting trim and stitching. Additionally, it also comes with connectivity features like satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a digital car key.

At present, Lamborghini offers three models in India. These include the premium SUV Urus, and two super sports cars, the Huracan Tecnica and Aventador, with prices starting from ₹3 crore onwards.

The company recently said that it is planning to introduce hybrid technology in its Indian models by the end of 2024. This move is part of Lamborghini's strategy to reduce the emissions from its cars by 50 percent in the near future.