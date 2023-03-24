Lamborghini Urus S launch in India on April 13: What to expect1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Lamborghini Urus S was unveiled in September, 2022 for the global markets. It comes powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
Italy-based luxury carmaker Lamborghini is set to launch the Urus S in India. The company will unveil the new entry-level SUV in the country on April 13. Lamborghini Urus S will be positioned below the Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV that debuted recently.
