Lamborghini Urus S performance SUV debuts in India with astonishing looks! Check details

Lamborghini Urus S performance SUV debuts in India with astonishing looks! Check details1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:27 PM IST
- The Urus S received cosmetic enhancements such as a refreshed bumper, a new bonnet with cooling vents, and a slightly reprofiled bumper. While the Urus Performante offers a partially exposed carbon-fiber bonnet and roof as an optional upgrade, these features are not standard on the Urus S.
The 2023 Lamborghini Urus S has made its debut in India with a starting price of ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom). This latest version of the Urus replaces the previous standard model and now sits alongside the Performante variant, which was launched earlier this year. While the Performante offers a sportier driving experience, the Urus S is designed to provide a more luxurious and comfortable ride.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×