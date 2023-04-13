Home / Auto News / Lamborghini Urus S performance SUV debuts in India with astonishing looks! Check details
Back

Lamborghini Urus S performance SUV debuts in India with astonishing looks! Check details

1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:27 PM IST Govind Choudhary
While the Performante offers a sportier driving experience, the Urus S is designed to provide a more luxurious and comfortable ride. (HT AUTO)Premium
While the Performante offers a sportier driving experience, the Urus S is designed to provide a more luxurious and comfortable ride. (HT AUTO)

  • The Urus S received cosmetic enhancements such as a refreshed bumper, a new bonnet with cooling vents, and a slightly reprofiled bumper. While the Urus Performante offers a partially exposed carbon-fiber bonnet and roof as an optional upgrade, these features are not standard on the Urus S.

The 2023 Lamborghini Urus S has made its debut in India with a starting price of 4.18 crore (ex-showroom). This latest version of the Urus replaces the previous standard model and now sits alongside the Performante variant, which was launched earlier this year. While the Performante offers a sportier driving experience, the Urus S is designed to provide a more luxurious and comfortable ride.

Under the hood of the Lamborghini Urus S is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that generates an impressive 657 bhp of maximum power and 850 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels. This supercar is a true performer and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. It boasts a top speed of 305 kmph, making it one of the fastest SUVs on the market.

“The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility," said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Winkelmann adds, “The Urus’ commercial success, with more than 20,000 vehicles produced, is testament to its credentials as the first and enduring Super SUV: the Urus S elevates that reputation."

 

As with the Urus Performante, the Urus S competes with other high-performance SUVs such as the BMW XM, Audi RSQ8, Aston Martin DBX 707, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and Maserati Levante Trofeo.
View Full Image
As with the Urus Performante, the Urus S competes with other high-performance SUVs such as the BMW XM, Audi RSQ8, Aston Martin DBX 707, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and Maserati Levante Trofeo. (Lamborghini)

Like its sportier counterpart, the Urus Performante, the Urus S also receives cosmetic enhancements such as a refreshed bumper, a new bonnet with cooling vents, and a slightly reprofiled bumper. While the Urus Performante offers a partially exposed carbon-fiber bonnet and roof as an optional upgrade, these features are not standard on the Urus S.

Inside the Urus S, you will find a similar design as that of the Urus Performante, but with different materials. While the Urus Performante comes with a Black Alcantara interior as standard, the Urus S features leather upholstery as standard, although Alcantara can be chosen as an option. In addition, Lamborghini provides a broader range of materials for customisation on the Urus S.

As with the Urus Performante, the Urus S competes with other high-performance SUVs such as the BMW XM, Audi RSQ8, Aston Martin DBX 707, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and Maserati Levante Trofeo.

 

 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout