Lamborghini Urus S performance SUV debuts in India with astonishing looks! Check details

Under the hood of the Lamborghini Urus S is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that generates an impressive 657 bhp of maximum power and 850 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels. This supercar is a true performer and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. It boasts a top speed of 305 kmph, making it one of the fastest SUVs on the market.