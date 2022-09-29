Lamborghini Urus S unveiled: Here's all you need to know

The new Lamborghini SUV is also upgraded with more luxury on offer. It gets dual-tone interior themes with different contrasting trim and stitching. Additionally, it also comes with connectivity features like satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a digital car key.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Lamborghini, an Italian automaker, has announced the arrival of its Lamborghini Urus S. This entry level sports SUV will be placed under the Urus Performante. It comes with increased power with a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine at its heart, new exterior design and more luxury features on the inside.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Lamborghini, an Italian automaker, has announced the arrival of its Lamborghini Urus S. This entry level sports SUV will be placed under the Urus Performante. It comes with increased power with a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine at its heart, new exterior design and more luxury features on the inside.
Lamborghini’s Urus has been the most successful model from the automaker, with more than 20,000 vehicles delivered till now. According to Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, the Urus has proved its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day. He said, “The Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility."
Lamborghini’s Urus has been the most successful model from the automaker, with more than 20,000 vehicles delivered till now. According to Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, the Urus has proved its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day. He said, “The Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility."
The design of the new Urus S has inspirations from the Urus Performante SUV. These include the redesigned front and rear bumpers, the quad exhaust outlets at the rear, vented bonnet with carbon-fibre treatment and carbon-fibre roof. The front skid plates are finished in matte black stainless steel while the SUV stands on a set of 21-inch alloy wheels with new designs. The size of the wheels can be upgraded to 23 inches as well.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The design of the new Urus S has inspirations from the Urus Performante SUV. These include the redesigned front and rear bumpers, the quad exhaust outlets at the rear, vented bonnet with carbon-fibre treatment and carbon-fibre roof. The front skid plates are finished in matte black stainless steel while the SUV stands on a set of 21-inch alloy wheels with new designs. The size of the wheels can be upgraded to 23 inches as well.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Talking about the interior, the new Lamborghini SUV is also upgraded with more luxury on offer. It gets dual-tone interior themes with different contrasting trim and stitching. Additionally, it also comes with connectivity features like satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a digital car key.
Talking about the interior, the new Lamborghini SUV is also upgraded with more luxury on offer. It gets dual-tone interior themes with different contrasting trim and stitching. Additionally, it also comes with connectivity features like satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a digital car key.
Powering the Urus S is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that generates 666 horsepower and 850 Newton meters of torque. It is heavier than the Performante and hence a tad slower to pick up speed. While the Performante takes 3.3 seconds to sprint to 100 kmph, the all new Urus S needs an additional two-tenths of a second. The top speed remains unchanged which is 305 kmph.
Powering the Urus S is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that generates 666 horsepower and 850 Newton meters of torque. It is heavier than the Performante and hence a tad slower to pick up speed. While the Performante takes 3.3 seconds to sprint to 100 kmph, the all new Urus S needs an additional two-tenths of a second. The top speed remains unchanged which is 305 kmph.