Lamborghini Urus S unveiled: Here's all you need to know

Lamborghini’s Urus has been the most successful model from the automaker, with more than 20,000 vehicles delivered till now. According to Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, the Urus has proved its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day. He said, “The Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility."