Italian scooter brand, Lambretta, has recently unveiled two new scooters offering a retro classic and a slightly futuristic urban mobility options. The classic Lambretta goes by the name of G350 and the second scooter, X300. These scooters retain the classic feelings of Lambretta design elements. Although, these scooters might not come to India but, their features prompted us to talk about them. Lambretta has added advanced features to the G350 and X300 to make them convenient to the urban buyers.

Lambretta X300 comes with a 275 cc single cylinder, four stroke engine, four valve engine. The engine can generate 18.5 kW at 8,250 rpm. It can produce 24.5 Nm torque at 6,250 rpm. The liquid cooled engine features automatic transmission.

The X300 has he iconic Lambretta badge on the front of Lambretta scooters. The unique Lambretta horn cast with the new design has a more futuristic look. The X300 comes with ABS as well. The taillight has a wide LED lamp. Combining classic and modern design on a semi-digital meter that combines Analogue and LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) are seamlessly integrated.

The Lambretta G350 features a 300 cc single cylinder, four stroke engine, four valve engine. The engine can generate 20.2 kW at 7,500 rpm. It can produce 27 Nm torque at 6,250 rpm. The liquid cooled engine features automatic transmission.

The G350 has USB charging feature. The full LED lighting system that provides bright light improves driving safety both day and night under Lambretta’s signature hexagonal design lamp from the past that has been passed down to the present. The rear has LED lamp as well. The display screen made with TFT technology allows the screen to be displayed with sharp colours and a multi-function information display. It too has ABS for safety. The legendary badge from the past that has been passed down to the present is engraved on the black rubber floor mat.