Lambretta new scooters to appease classic and modern riders. Details

The G350 has USB charging feature. The full LED lighting system that provides bright light improves driving safety both day and night under Lambretta’s signature hexagonal design lamp from the past that has been passed down to the present. The rear has LED lamp as well. The display screen made with TFT technology allows the screen to be displayed with sharp colours and a multi-function information display. It too has ABS for safety. The legendary badge from the past that has been passed down to the present is engraved on the black rubber floor mat.