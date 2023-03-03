Land Rover Defender 130 roars in India, an off-road adventurer with style

Land Rover Defender 130 roars in India, an off-road adventurer with style2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 04:24 PM IST
- Land Rover's latest offering, the Defender 130, is an extension of the Defender 110 with a longer body to provide additional space in the third row. The vehicle's length has been stretched by 340 mm beyond the rear axle of the Defender 110, while the wheelbase remains the same.
Land Rover has recently launched the Defender 130 variant in India, providing luxury off-roading enthusiasts with a new, larger body style option. The new Defender 130 comes with a price range of ₹1.30 crore to ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom India) and can accommodate up to eight passengers, making it the biggest version of the SUV. Land Rover had already introduced the three-door Defender 90 and the five-door Defender 110 in India back in 2020.
