Land Rover Defender 130 roars in India, an off-road adventurer with style

Land Rover has recently launched the Defender 130 variant in India, providing luxury off-roading enthusiasts with a new, larger body style option. The new Defender 130 comes with a price range of ₹1.30 crore to ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom India) and can accommodate up to eight passengers, making it the biggest version of the SUV. Land Rover had already introduced the three-door Defender 90 and the five-door Defender 110 in India back in 2020.

Land Rover's latest offering, the Defender 130, is an extension of the Defender 110 with a longer body to provide additional space in the third row. The vehicle's length has been stretched by 340 mm beyond the rear axle of the Defender 110, while the wheelbase remains the same. Besides the added length, there are no other significant differences between the two versions. However, the extended body has resulted in a larger boot space, with a capacity of 2,516 litres when the last two rows are folded down. This is a substantial improvement over the 110, which offers 953 litres less storage capacity.

The Land Rover Defender 130 is available in two variants, HSE and X, with both petrol and diesel engine options. The Defender 130 P400 is equipped with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine that generates 296 bhp and 650 Nm of torque, while the D300 is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine tuned to produce 394 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. Both engines come with mild-hybrid technology and are coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard on both variants.

The Land Rover Defender 130 shares the same set of features and creature comforts as its smaller siblings. These include an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with PiviPro, a digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, four-zone climate control, a Meridian sound system, and electrically adjustable front seats. The vehicle also comes equipped with ClearSight View, ClearSight Ground View, 360-degree cameras, Matrix LED headlamps, air suspension, and 20-inch wheels. Additionally, the second and third-row seats are arranged in a stadium-style seating configuration, which elevates the seats slightly for a better view of the road.

The Land Rover Defender 130 offers impressive off-road capability and a rugged profile, with added practicality thanks to its increased length. This larger SUV is a behemoth compared to its smaller siblings, and competes with the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. Despite its hefty price tag, the Defender 130 offers a compelling package for those seeking a luxurious and capable off-roader.