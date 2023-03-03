Land Rover Defender 130 roars in India, an off-road adventurer with style

Land Rover's latest offering, the Defender 130, is an extension of the Defender 110 with a longer body to provide additional space in the third row. The vehicle's length has been stretched by 340 mm beyond the rear axle of the Defender 110, while the wheelbase remains the same. Besides the added length, there are no other significant differences between the two versions. However, the extended body has resulted in a larger boot space, with a capacity of 2,516 litres when the last two rows are folded down. This is a substantial improvement over the 110, which offers 953 litres less storage capacity.