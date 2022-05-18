Jaguar Land Rover has announced a new family member to its 4x4 family as the new 8-seat Defender 130 breaks cover on May 31. The new Defender 130 body design, which will join the existing 90 and 110 derivatives, is designed for all-terrain adventures.

“New Defender 130 will be ready for any adventure with premium interior practicality for up to eight occupants, across three rows of seating. With a spacious 2-3-3 seat configuration, the latest digital technologies and advanced integrated chassis technologies, Defender is the toughest, most capable off-road expert," said Land Rover.

The Defender 130 SUV is likely to get a 5.0 litre V8 engine producing over 520 bhp with a peak torque of 850 Nm. The SUV may come in petrol and diesel powertrains supported by a mild-hybrid system.