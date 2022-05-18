OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Land Rover Defender 130 SUV with three row seating arrives on May 31
Listen to this article

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a new family member to its 4x4 family as the new 8-seat Defender 130 breaks cover on May 31. The new Defender 130 body design, which will join the existing 90 and 110 derivatives, is designed for all-terrain adventures.

“New Defender 130 will be ready for any adventure with premium interior practicality for up to eight occupants, across three rows of seating. With a spacious 2-3-3 seat configuration, the latest digital technologies and advanced integrated chassis technologies, Defender is the toughest, most capable off-road expert," said Land Rover.

The Defender 130 SUV is likely to get a 5.0 litre V8 engine producing over 520 bhp with a peak torque of 850 Nm. The SUV may come in petrol and diesel powertrains supported by a mild-hybrid system.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout