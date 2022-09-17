Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition unveiled: All details

The Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition has been introduced with Grasmere Green exterior for the first time. A hue reserved exclusively for the 75th Limited Edition with 20-inch alloy wheels also comes in Grasmere Green with matching centre caps.
Land Rover has celebrated the 75 years of the company and it has unveiled its Defender 75th Limited Edition to celebrate the achievement. The Limited edition of Defender gets an exclusive exterior design theme with unique detailing, finished in iconic Grasmere Green paint with complementing wheels and interior finishes.
On the inside, the Defender’s durable and versatile interior has received similar treatment, with the Cross Car Beam finished in brushed Grasmere Green Powder Coat and laser etched detailing on Cross Car Beam end caps. The seats are finished on Resist Ebony, with the hockey on the centre console featuring Robustec material.
This limited edition car is based on the high-specifications HSE, with comprehensive standard equipment. Innovative technology includes a 3D surround camera, configurable terrain response, meridian sound system, matrix LED front lighting, 114-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, head-up display and wireless device charger.
The special edition car’s powertrain choices include the powerful and efficient P400e plug-in Electric Hybrid on 110 models in addition to P400 and D300 Ingenium petrol and diesel options, both utilising Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology.
Meanwhile, it was also recently reported that Land Rover issued a recall of 4,927 SUV cars. The recalled SUVs include Land Rover Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Sport, and Range Rover Velar.
Owning a faulty seatbelt pre-tensioner issue, the automobile giant has asked for the call back of impacted vehicles. These affected Land Rover luxury SUVs were manufactured between December 22, 2021, and Mar 29, 2022. The called-back cars were built at the car manufacturer’s Nitra, Halewood, and Solihull assembly plants.
The auto manufacturer started an investigation into a potential issue on May 25, 2022. Soon, the investigation process began after the Land Rover was informed by its supplier Aptiv about the defect in the front seat-belt pre-tensioners.
The auto manufacturer started an investigation into a potential issue on May 25, 2022. Soon, the investigation process began after the Land Rover was informed by its supplier Aptiv about the defect in the front seat-belt pre-tensioners.