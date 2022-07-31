Land Rover Defender and Discovery SUVs recalled: Reason for call back

The automobile brand will inform its dealerships about the recall on August 04, 2022. While, the owners of the affected SUVs would be alerted on or before September 16, 2022. Reportedly, owners will be instructed to take their cars to an authorized Jaguar Land Rover dealership. Further, a technician would inspect their seat belt pre-tension tubes. If found faulty, the technician would replace them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}