Land Rover Defender and Discovery SUVs recalled: Reason for call back

Land Rover Defender and Discovery SUVs recalled: Reason for call back2 min read . 05:34 PM IST
- Owning a faulty seatbelt pre-tensioner issue, the automobile giant has asked for the call back of impacted SUV vehicles
Land Rover has issued a callback of 4,927 SUV cars. The recalled SUVs include Land Rover Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Sport, and Range Rover Velar.
Land Rover has issued a callback of 4,927 SUV cars. The recalled SUVs include Land Rover Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Sport, and Range Rover Velar.
Owning a faulty seatbelt pre-tensioner issue, the automobile giant has asked for the call back of impacted vehicles. These affected Land Rover luxury SUVs were manufactured between December 22, 2021, and Mar 29, 2022. The called-back cars were built at the car manufacturer’s Nitra, Halewood, and Solihull assembly plants.
Owning a faulty seatbelt pre-tensioner issue, the automobile giant has asked for the call back of impacted vehicles. These affected Land Rover luxury SUVs were manufactured between December 22, 2021, and Mar 29, 2022. The called-back cars were built at the car manufacturer’s Nitra, Halewood, and Solihull assembly plants.
The auto manufacturer started an investigation into a potential issue on May 25, 2022. Soon, the investigation process began after the Land Rover was informed by its supplier Aptiv about the defect in the front seat-belt pre-tensioners.
The auto manufacturer started an investigation into a potential issue on May 25, 2022. Soon, the investigation process began after the Land Rover was informed by its supplier Aptiv about the defect in the front seat-belt pre-tensioners.
It has been revealed in the investigation that the damage has happened to the front seat pre-tensioner tubes because of the defective manufacturing process.
It has been revealed in the investigation that the damage has happened to the front seat pre-tensioner tubes because of the defective manufacturing process.
A damaged front seat belt pre-tensioner tube can create hindrances for the pre-tensioners from being correctly operated. Unfortunately, this could lead to reduced or loss of pre-tensioning in the event of a crash. The affected Land Rover SUVs were called back to avoid occupant injuries and fatal accidents due to damaged front seat-belt pre-tensioners.
A damaged front seat belt pre-tensioner tube can create hindrances for the pre-tensioners from being correctly operated. Unfortunately, this could lead to reduced or loss of pre-tensioning in the event of a crash. The affected Land Rover SUVs were called back to avoid occupant injuries and fatal accidents due to damaged front seat-belt pre-tensioners.
The automobile brand will inform its dealerships about the recall on August 04, 2022. While, the owners of the affected SUVs would be alerted on or before September 16, 2022. Reportedly, owners will be instructed to take their cars to an authorized Jaguar Land Rover dealership. Further, a technician would inspect their seat belt pre-tension tubes. If found faulty, the technician would replace them.
The automobile brand will inform its dealerships about the recall on August 04, 2022. While, the owners of the affected SUVs would be alerted on or before September 16, 2022. Reportedly, owners will be instructed to take their cars to an authorized Jaguar Land Rover dealership. Further, a technician would inspect their seat belt pre-tension tubes. If found faulty, the technician would replace them.
Meanwhile, Germany’s luxury automobile manufacturer BMW, has recalled their two units of X3 xDrive 30i models in the US. The brand has detected a high-pressure fuel rail issue in the vehicles, resulting in fuel leaks and fire. Both the faulty BMW X3 xDrive30i cars were manufactured on June 15, 2022, according to the report.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Meanwhile, Germany’s luxury automobile manufacturer BMW, has recalled their two units of X3 xDrive 30i models in the US. The brand has detected a high-pressure fuel rail issue in the vehicles, resulting in fuel leaks and fire. Both the faulty BMW X3 xDrive30i cars were manufactured on June 15, 2022, according to the report.
The German car maker has noted that the wall of the rail thickness might be smaller than required in certain locations. It could potentially cause cracks, leading to a fuel leakage. A fuel leak within the engine compartment could trigger a fire, claims the luxury car brand in a statement.
The German car maker has noted that the wall of the rail thickness might be smaller than required in certain locations. It could potentially cause cracks, leading to a fuel leakage. A fuel leak within the engine compartment could trigger a fire, claims the luxury car brand in a statement.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards