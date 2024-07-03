Land Rover Defender Octa SUV launched in India, starting at ₹2.65 crore: All you need to know
Land Rover introduces the high-performance Defender Octa SUV priced at ₹2.65 crore in India, with a special Edition One variant at ₹2.85 crore.
Tata Motors' luxury brand, Land Rover, has officially introduced the much-anticipated Defender Octa SUV. This high-performance variant of the iconic Defender series is priced at ₹2.65 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Additionally, Land Rover has announced a special Defender Octa Edition One, available only in the first year of production, with an estimated price of ₹2.85 crore (ex-showroom).