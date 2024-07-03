Tata Motors' luxury brand, Land Rover, has officially introduced the much-anticipated Defender Octa SUV. This high-performance variant of the iconic Defender series is priced at ₹2.65 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Additionally, Land Rover has announced a special Defender Octa Edition One, available only in the first year of production, with an estimated price of ₹2.85 crore (ex-showroom).

Bookings for this SUV will open soon, though exact dates remain undisclosed. The Defender Octa is set to make its first public appearance at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, scheduled from July 11-14.

Though it shares its foundation with the Defender 110, the Octa variant boasts unique design features. It has a higher ride height and a broader stance, with extended wheel arches for a more commanding presence. Redesigned front and rear bumpers enhance its off-road capabilities by improving approach and departure angles.

The SUV is equipped with robust underbody protection, allowing for more adventurous off-road excursions. It also features an enhanced water-wading capability, enabling it to traverse up to one meter of water. The exterior is available in exclusive Petra Copper and Faroe Green color options, complemented by 20-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.

Speaking of dimensions, the Defender Octa sits 28 mm higher and is 68 mm wider than the standard model, providing better ground clearance and stability. It also includes upgraded 400 mm front brake discs with Brembo calipers and the fastest steering ratio of any Defender to date.

Inside, the SUV features Khaki and Ebony Ultrafabrics PU, which is 30 per cent lighter than traditional leather. The interior design mirrors the standard Defender 110 but includes a dedicated button for off-road performance. The "Octa mode" optimizes acceleration on loose surfaces.

The Defender Octa includes familiar Terrain Response modes for various off-road conditions, such as Sand, Mud and Ruts, Grass Gravel Snow, and Rock Crawl. It also has off-road aids like ClearSight Ground View2.

In collaboration with Subpac and Coventry University, the seats have been designed to allow the driver and front passenger to feel and hear the music, enhancing the driving experience.

Under the hood, the Defender Octa features a powerful 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 engine, making it the most potent Defender ever. This engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with high and low-range gears, delivers 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just four seconds, setting a new benchmark for the Defender series.

