Land Rover SV Bespoke has created a new Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition to celebrate the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, ahead of its world premiere later this month.

The new Bond Edition will be available to order as a Defender 110 or 90. The SUV has been inspired by the specification of the Defenders that appear in No Time To Die. The Defender V8 Bond Edition features an Extended Black Pack with 20-inch Satin Dark Grey wheels, Xenon Blue front brake calipers and a ‘Defender 007’ rear badge.

The bespoke touches extend to the interior, with illuminated ‘Defender 007’ treadplates and a specially developed touchscreen start-up animation for the Pivi Pro infotainment system. At night, customers will also spot unique ‘007’ puddle lamp graphics.

The SUV will be available to just 300 buyers around the world, the Defender V8 Bond Edition’s interior features laser etching detailing that it is ‘one of 300’ and the SV Bespoke logo. Each vehicle is commissioned by the vehicle personalisation experts at SV Bespoke in the UK.

Based on the recently launched Defender V8, the Bond Edition is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged petrol engine, which produces 517hp power, 625 Nm of torque and drives through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Defender V8 90 accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 s with a top speed of 240 km/h.

Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand Director, said: “The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is an exclusive take on the most powerful production Defender ever made, inspired by vehicles on screen in No Time To Die. It represents a meeting of two great British brands and is a unique celebration of Land Rover’s 38-year association with James Bond."

