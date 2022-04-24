Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition: In pictures 5 Photos . Updated: 24 Apr 2022, 03:45 PM IST Livemint Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition comes with heated and cooled rear seats, powered seat recline and an intelligent seat fold technology 1/5Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition. 2/5The Metropolitan Edition builds on the pR-Dynamic HSE specification with Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and Discovery script. This is complemented by Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, 50.80 cm Satin Dark Grey wheels, black Land Rover brake callipers, sliding front sunroof and fixed rear panoramic roof. 3/5The Metropolitan Edition provides a host of generous standard specifications like a 31.24 cm (12.3) interactive driver display, wireless charging with phone signal booster, front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel. 4/5The Metropolitan edition also features Land Rover’s advanced Cabin Air Purification with PM2.5 air filtration which monitors air quality inside and filters out harmful particulates for a healthier interior environment. 5/5Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition, starts from ₹1.26 crore (ex-showroom). The Metropolitan Edition is available with the P360 Ingenium petrol engine delivering a power of 265 kW and 500 Nm of torque, and the D300 Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 221 kW and 650 Nm torque.