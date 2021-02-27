Subscribe
Home >Auto News >Land Rover extends flagship Defender line-up with special edition model: Details here
The new Defender 110 V8

Land Rover extends flagship Defender line-up with special edition model: Details here

1 min read . 06:08 PM IST Staff Writer

The new models build on the Land Rover V8 heritage which joins the latest range of petrol, diesel and advanced Plug-in Hybrid Land Rover powertrains

Land Rover has launched a new flagship Defender V8 as part of a range of enhancements to its 4x4 family. The new 525PS Defender V8 and flagship Defender V8 Carpathian Edition have been introduced with bespoke chassis settings for better driver engagement and agility both on and off-road.

The new models build on the Land Rover V8 heritage which joins the latest range of petrol, diesel and advanced Plug-in Hybrid Land Rover powertrains.

The V8 petrol engine isn’t the only introduction. There's also a new XS Edition, which the company claims provide fresh exterior design packs that provide greater personalisation potential and an optional larger 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment touchscreen.

The 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine churns out 525PS in the petrol engine. It comes with new suspension and transmission tuning.

The new Carpathian Edition is based on the Defender V8, while a new XS Edition replaces the first edition and combines bespoke design and specification enhancements inside and out.

Defender’s new personalisation exterior packs include the Bright Pack, Extended Bright Pack and Extended Black Pack feature.

