Land Rover new Range Rover Sport SUV to break cover on May 10

Land Rover new Range Rover Sport SUV to break cover on May 101 min read . 06:17 PM IST
- New images provide a first look at its modernist interior
Land Rover new Range Rover Sport is preparing to break cover, with the third-generation model set to make its world premiere on 10 May 2022. The global reveal will include a debut by the new luxury performance SUV, previewed by an exclusive set of images. “The new model will continue the daring exploits of its predecessors by undertaking a unique challenge for its launch," the company said.
Range Rover Sport has previously completed a series of challenges, including a record-setting hill-climb at Pikes Peak, a first recorded crossing of the ‘Empty Quarter’ desert in the Arabian Peninsula and a first ascent of the 999 steps to Heaven’s Gate in China, in 2018.
New images provide a first look at its modernist interior. Defined by its dynamic, cockpit-like driving position, architectural lightness and precise detailing, the interior of New Range Rover Sport is crafted from the finest materials and sets the tone for a truly engaging drive.
Land Rover said, “The most dynamic member of the Range Rover family has been redefined, effortlessly blending unmistakable presence, unrivalled on-road capability and the latest advanced digital and chassis technologies."