Land Rover new Range Rover Sport SUV to break cover on May 10

Land Rover new Range Rover Sport is preparing to break cover, with the third-generation model set to make its world premiere on 10 May 2022. The global reveal will include a debut by the new luxury performance SUV, previewed by an exclusive set of images. “The new model will continue the daring exploits of its predecessors by undertaking a unique challenge for its launch," the company said.

