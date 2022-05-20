Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings for the all-new Range Rover Sport in India with prices starting from ₹1.64 crore (ex-showroom). The new Range Rover Sport is available with the six-cylinder 48 V mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 221 kW and 650 Nm torque. It is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications, with a First Edition available throughout the first year of production, featuring a specially curated specification.

The sculpted exterior is detailed with finishes such as a stealth-like front grille and Digital LED lighting units, which create a distinctive Daytime Running Light (DRL) signature.

The new Dynamic model brings an even sharper focus to the performance SUV’s purposeful character with unique exterior design elements. Satin Grey alloy wheels are joined by Satin Burnished Copper finishes for the bonnet louvres and side ingots while the front grille and Range Rover lettering are finished in Matte Graphite Atlas.

Powerful Meridian audio options are available, and the Meridian Signature Sound System is the most advanced and powerful audio system ever fitted to a Range Rover Sport. It presents an enveloping sound experience using 29 speakers including four headrest speakers.

Instinctive convenience contributes to the sense of modern luxury and New Range Rover features Deployable Door Handles with Proximity Sensing, Soft Door Close and Approach Unlock, for effortless entry to the vehicle while preserving the clean lines of the exterior.

Land Rover’s powerful Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) supports an ecosystem of seamless connected technologies, including Software Over The Air (SOTA), providing remote updates for 63 electronic modules.

The Pivi Pro infotainment features a high resolution floating 33.27 cm (13.1) haptic touchscreen positioned at the centre of the modernist dashboard controlling everything from navigation to media and vehicle settings.

New Range Rover Sport’s dynamic performance and enhanced refinement is supported by the latest safety-focused Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). All models are fitted with 3D Surround Camera, including front and rear parking sensors, Wade Sensing, ClearSight Ground View and Manoeuvring Lights – Cruise Control and Driver Condition Monitor.