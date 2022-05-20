Land Rover opens bookings new Range Rover Sport in India. Details here

Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings for the all-new Range Rover Sport in India with prices starting from ₹1.64 crore (ex-showroom). The new Range Rover Sport is available with the six-cylinder 48 V mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 221 kW and 650 Nm torque. It is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications, with a First Edition available throughout the first year of production, featuring a specially curated specification.

