Jaguar Land Rover India has recently shared exciting news regarding the highly-anticipated unveiling of the new Range Rover Sport SUV. The successor to the Range Rover Sport SVR is set to be revealed on May 31, much to the delight of automotive enthusiasts worldwide.

This latest model will feature a limited-edition specification, with an invitation-only release to a select few. The company is proud to boast that the new Range Rover Sport will be the fastest and most technologically advanced version yet, promising a truly remarkable driving experience.

A teaser video featuring the upcoming SUV from the company has been released, showcasing the vehicle's impressive all-terrain capabilities and high-performance capabilities that have been developed through rigorous testing. The teaser video offers a sneak peek into the testing and development phase of the vehicle, highlighting its world-first and sector-first technologies that promise to unlock its full performance potential.

The video features a camouflaged test mule driving through different terrains in Nardo, Italy. It demonstrates the SUV's impressive capabilities as it navigates smoothly through various challenges, including sand dunes, water, snow, and desert tracks. This offers a glimpse into the exceptional performance that the SUV is expected to offer.

Although Land Rover has not released any detailed information on the new Range Rover Sport, it is anticipated that the model will offer superior performance compared to its predecessor. The company aims to compete against formidable rivals such as the Lamborghini Urus Performante and Aston Martin DBX707. The previous model, JLR Range Rover SVR, used the brand's 5.0-liter V8 engine, but it is unlikely that the new SV will feature the same powertrain due to increasingly stringent emissions regulations.

The standard Range Rover Sport currently uses BMW's N63 engine, so it is possible that the range-topping version of the new model may borrow a similar powertrain from the company. Further details are yet to be revealed, but the new Range Rover Sport is sure to impress automotive enthusiasts with its impressive power and advanced technology.