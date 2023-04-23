Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV set to unleash on this date. Here's what to expect1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 03:16 PM IST
- A teaser video featuring the upcoming SUV from the company has been released, showcasing the vehicle's impressive all-terrain capabilities and high-performance capabilities that have been developed through rigorous testing.
Jaguar Land Rover India has recently shared exciting news regarding the highly-anticipated unveiling of the new Range Rover Sport SUV. The successor to the Range Rover Sport SVR is set to be revealed on May 31, much to the delight of automotive enthusiasts worldwide.
