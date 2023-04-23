Although Land Rover has not released any detailed information on the new Range Rover Sport, it is anticipated that the model will offer superior performance compared to its predecessor. The company aims to compete against formidable rivals such as the Lamborghini Urus Performante and Aston Martin DBX707. The previous model, JLR Range Rover SVR, used the brand's 5.0-liter V8 engine, but it is unlikely that the new SV will feature the same powertrain due to increasingly stringent emissions regulations.