Land Rover has started the bookings for the fifth-generation luxury SUV, the new Range Rover , in India. The new Range Rover is available with prices starting from ₹2.32 crore (ex-showroom, India). The new Range Rover comes with a comprehensive line-up of six- and eight-cylinder powertrains. The Range Rover provides the latest mild-hybrid (MHEV) 3.0 litre petrol engine, delivering power of 294 kW and torque of 550 Nm, and 3.0 litre diesel engine, delivering power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm.

A powerful new petrol flagship 4.4 litre Twin Turbo V8 delivers power of 390 kW and torque of 750 Nm.

The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines feature the latest 48 V MHEV technology which harvests energy usually lost under deceleration and braking to boost fuel efficiency. The system’s clever belt-integrated starter motor ensures more responsive and refined operation of the stop-start system and provides extra assistance to the engine when accelerating.

The new luxury SUV is available in SE, HSE and Autobiography models. A First Edition will be available throughout the first year of production, based on the Autobiography model and featuring a unique specification. It is exclusively available in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five exterior colours. Both Standard (SWB) or Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs are available with five seats, while the New Range Rover LWB model is available with a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults.

The Range Rover is defined by three lines; the falling roofline, strong waistline and rising sill line. These trademark features combine with a short front overhang and a new boat tail rear – complete with practical split tailgate – to create an elegant profile.

The waistline showcases Land Rover’s attention to detail as the rounded edge of the door meets the glass in a simple, clean finish thanks to a hidden waist finisher.

The third-generation Active Noise Cancellation system monitors wheel vibrations, tyre noise and engine sounds transmitted into the cabin and generates a cancelling signal, which is played through the system’s 35 speakers.

The Range Rover elevates Land Rover’s award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment technology with its largest ever touchscreen. The 33.27 cm curved, floating screen with a new semi-floating 34.79 cm Interactive Driver Display.

Rear passengers get a new Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) system, which provides adjustable 11.4 inch HD touchscreens mounted on the rear of the front seatbacks. They can be operated independently and support the connection of most devices with an HDMI port.

