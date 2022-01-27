Land Rover today opened bookings for new Range Rover SV in India with a choice of exclusive design themes, details and material choices from Special Vehicle Operations. The Range Rover SV features a new 4.4-litre Twin Turbo petrol which delivers a power of 390 kW and torque of 750 Nm and the efficient 3.0 l straight-six diesel which delivers a power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm.

It will be available in both Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs, including a five-seat LWB configuration for the first time. LWB customers also have the option of specifying the four-seat SV Signature Suite with an electrically deployable Club Table and integrated refrigerator.

The New Range Rover SV is distinguished by carefully crafted enhancements that showcase and complement New Range Rover’s modernist design. Exclusive front bumper and five-bar grille designs set the new flagship model apart, with the lower aperture featuring five precisely executed full-width metal-plated blades. Exquisite materials chosen for their tactility include smooth ceramics, sustainably sourced woods and lustrous plated metals, highlighting Special Vehicle Operations’ passion for quality and uncompromising attention to detail.

Additionally, Range Rover SV models are available with 33.27 cm (13.1) Rear Seat Entertainment screens, which are the largest ever fitted to a Range Rover and the optimum size for comfort.

The Range Rover SV is the first vehicle from Special Vehicle Operations to carry the new ceramic SV roundel, which represents the SVO team’s design and engineering passion for modern luxury, performance and capability. The roundel introduces a simplified ‘SV’ model name that will identify all new Land Rover vehicles launched by Special Vehicle Operations in the future.

Smooth, tactile ceramic is also featured inside, giving the gear shifter, Terrain Response and volume controls an elegant cool-to-the-touch feel. These exclusive ceramic components are produced using the same techniques as luxury watch faces.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The New Range Rover SV adds more luxury and personalisation options thus enabling our clients to create a truly individual Range Rover that embodies their own character and personality."

