Today is the last day to purchase Ola S1 Pro at ₹1,29,999. A price hike was announced for it on March 17. The current selling price of Ola electric scooter S1 Pro was meant to end on March 18 but it did not. Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, announced today that the purchase window is still open for it and on the current price only. It will continue to open till weekend, that it March 20 (Sunday), he tweeted.

The Bengaluru-based mobility platform wanted to cash in over the long Holi weekend that ends today. Although, the Ola S1 Pro will be costlier when its next purchase window starts but the company did not disclose by how much. The rising input costs could have been the reason for the price hike.

Ola announced two electric scooters; S1 and S1 Pro last year. The S1 was priced under one lakh while the S1 Pro costs ₹1,29,999.

For Holi, Ola brought the Gerua colour for the S1 Pro as well. The Ola S1 Pro Gerua colour variant was available only till yesterday for purchase. He said that Geru S1 Pro was a hit and asked users about the new colour they want to see on Holi next year.

Ola had announced new updates for its scooters as well. It is said to bring improvement to its performances overall and will also add new features with the MoveOS 2.0 update. The 2.0 update will be available to the users of both these scooters. It will bring new features to cruise control, Bluetooth, navigation and more.

