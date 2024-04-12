Leaked images of Hyundai Creta EV surface online: Here is everything we expect
A new test model of Hyundai's Creta EV, resembling electric vehicles, has been sighted on Indian roads. The video reveals distinctive exterior features like LED DRLs, roof rails, and unique alloy wheels.
Hyundai Motors is reportedly in the works to introduce an electric version of its popular Creta SUV. Following a leaked spy shot from the company's home base in Korea last month, a new test model has been spotted on Indian roads, showcasing the SUV's exterior design combined with the interior features typical of electric vehicles, reported HT Auto.