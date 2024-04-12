Hyundai Motors is reportedly in the works to introduce an electric version of its popular Creta SUV. Following a leaked spy shot from the company's home base in Korea last month, a new test model has been spotted on Indian roads, showcasing the SUV's exterior design combined with the interior features typical of electric vehicles, reported HT Auto.

A video shared on social media provides a glimpse of what the upcoming Creta EV might look like, both inside and out. Despite being wrapped in black camouflage, the vehicle's distinctive LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and roof rails reminiscent of the 2024 Creta facelift SUV are clearly visible. However, keen observers noted a different alloy wheel design, resembling a windmill, which is a signature feature seen on Hyundai's electric vehicles.

As per the report from the publication, speaking of interior, the steering wheel design resembles that of the recently introduced Hyundai Kona facelift electric SUV, featuring a three-spoke unit with various controls mounted on it. The video also reveals a new digital instrument cluster and hints at a redesigned dashboard with touch-based controls for climate and other functions, along with a dual-screen setup similar to the Kona or Ioniq 5 EV.

As per several media reports, it is been indicated that the Creta EV is likely to be furnished with various amenities such as a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree surround camera, and Level 2 ADAS technology.Previous spy shots revealed the presence of a front camera at the center of the grille.

While Hyundai has not officially confirmed the arrival of the Creta EV, it is anticipated to be powered by a similar electric drivetrain to that of the Kona electric SUV. The vehicle is expected to feature a 60kWh battery pack, providing an estimated range of around 450 kilometers on a single charge.

